55I LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

