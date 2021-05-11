Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 3.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $440,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $697.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

