Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $83.72 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $83,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADC opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.