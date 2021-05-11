Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NYSE:ALB opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.