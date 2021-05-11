The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.67.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $489.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $771.87. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

