Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

