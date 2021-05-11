Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

