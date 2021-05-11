Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

