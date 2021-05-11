Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 20,455 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 131,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 583,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $213,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of -588.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

