Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,945.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

