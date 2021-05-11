Morgan Stanley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.83.

GPN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Global Payments by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

