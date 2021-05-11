Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.