Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 17,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

