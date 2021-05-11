Sandy Spring Bank Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $498.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.