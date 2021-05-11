Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 393 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

