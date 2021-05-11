Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

