Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 88,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72. The stock has a market cap of $441.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.