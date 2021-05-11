Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $171.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

