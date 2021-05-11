Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Akoya BioSciences has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

