Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 690 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000.

BIV opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

