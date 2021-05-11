Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

KOD stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

