Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

