Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS.

BKH stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

