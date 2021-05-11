The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
About The New America High Income Fund
