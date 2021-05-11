The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.