Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $633.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $582,996. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

