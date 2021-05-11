Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NIM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
