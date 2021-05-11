Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NIM opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

