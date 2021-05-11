Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NMI stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
