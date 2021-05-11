TheStreet Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to “B-“

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

