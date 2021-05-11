Truist Securities Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Buy

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.