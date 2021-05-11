AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

EPA:CS opened at €23.05 ($27.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.30. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

