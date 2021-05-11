Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

