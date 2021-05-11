Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EQOS opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.97. Diginex has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,469,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

