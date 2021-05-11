Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ WB opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

