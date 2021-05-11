Raymond James Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $37.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

