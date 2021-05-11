MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,305 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.35.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.10 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

