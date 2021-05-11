Datamine Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $148,393.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002906 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00624088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.