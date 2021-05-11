Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $142.78 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $165.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $142.78 or 0.00258681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00502812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00200636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,069,131 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

