Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Credicorp (BAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP):

4/27/2021 – Credicorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Credicorp had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Credicorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

4/19/2021 – Credicorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

4/13/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/30/2021 – Credicorp had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Credicorp was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

