Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

