Needham & Company LLC Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE GMED opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

