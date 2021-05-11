Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

