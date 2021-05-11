R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.