Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,964,006 shares in the company, valued at $176,614,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,693 shares of company stock worth $3,636,909. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 18.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 347,123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Precigen has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

