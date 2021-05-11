Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,964,006 shares in the company, valued at $176,614,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,693 shares of company stock worth $3,636,909. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGEN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Precigen has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.31.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.