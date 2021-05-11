Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

STXS opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $528.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

