Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CSTE opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $48,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Caesarstone by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

