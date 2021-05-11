BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MVT opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

