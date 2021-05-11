Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWLIF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

