BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MYI stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

