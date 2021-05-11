SYNC Network Trading 7% Lower This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $151,447.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00671455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018468 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $982.79 or 0.01780528 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,000,904 coins and its circulating supply is 114,286,496 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

