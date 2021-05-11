BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,552.08

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $169,552.08 and approximately $101,478.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

